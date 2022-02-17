Maya joins law & order debate, says she purged Bundelkhand of dacoits

KANPUR: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati joined the law and order debate raging between the BJP and SP and said she single-handedly purged Bundelkhand of dacoits.

“Dacoits used to rule this area of Banda and Chitrakoot that forced locals to migrate in search of jobs. When the BSP came to power, we eliminated dacoits from this region,” Mayawati asserted at her Banda rally on Thursday.

To note, PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath have been saying the law and order situation was the best under the BJP and accusing the previous SP government of creating goonda raj in state. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has shot back, saying that crime and corruption have doubled under the BJP government.

Taking a plunge in this debate to showcase that law and order was far better under the BSP than the BJP and SP regimes, Mayawati referred to elimination of two top dacoits Shiv Kumar Dadua and Ambika Patel Thokia by the STF between 2007 and 2012. In total, 12 dacoits were neutralised.

Mayawati hit out at political opponents, terming them anti-development and facilitators of injustice and promised that her party would reinstate the rule of law and prevent migration of youths for jobs on coming to power.

“We are fighting to form a majority government like 2007 to get rid of the casteist, narrow-minded, arrogant and dictatorial rule of the BJP. You will have to support BSP, the only party that cares for all sections of the society, to ensure this,” Mayawati said addressing an election rally in Banda.

The BSP formed its government in 2007 assembly elections with 206 seats but its seat count was reduced to 80 in 2012 elections and further to just 19 seats in 2017.

“The Congress was in power for decades after Independence but due to its bad policies, it is now out of power both at the Centre and in the state,” Mayawati said and added that the party “is against people from Dalit and backward communities. When Congress is in power, it forgets to do anything for women and people from Dalit and backward castes,” she added.

Hitting out at the SP government, she said, “Development of people from a particular caste was done in the previous government but the BSP government worked for the development of every section of society, including those from the backward castes. However, the work done by us was undone by the Samajwadi Party and BJP when they came to power.”

She also appealed to the people that the Samajwadi Party and the BJP must not be elected to power again in the state. “BSP is the only party that provided employment to the youth. Our efforts not only stopped migration but also brought back people who had migrated to other places. I want to assure you that the youth will not have to migrate in search of jobs if the BSP forms government. They will get employment in the state,” said Mayawati.

The former chief minister also said that ancestors and great personalities of all communities were respected under BSP and this would continue when her party came to power again.

She also questioned law and order in the state under BJP and SP governments. “Women, people of backward castes and Dalits are not feeling safe under the BJP. People are being harassed on the basis of their caste and religion. This will change when the BSP comes to power. We will re-establish the rule of law and ensure that no one is harassed on the basis of caste and religion. Mafia and goons will be sent back to jail which is their right place,” she said.

Mayawati said that the policies of the BJP focused on promoting casteist, capitalist and narrow-minded ideas of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). This had ushered in an environment of religious tension and hatred in the state.

. “After coming to power, the Bahujan Samaj Party will work for the uplift of people from all sections of society. We believe more in working than in making promises in manifestoes like other parties. Like previous years, the BSP will not release a manifesto in this election,” Mayawati announced.

She also urged her supporters to be aware of “false” opinion polls and surveys being carried in the media.