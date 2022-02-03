Maya targets oppn for ‘anti-Dalit and anti-poor’ measures

GHAZIABAD Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday targeted opposition parties for their alleged “anti-Dalit and anti-poor” measures and also reminded people of the works taken up by her regime in Uttar Pradesh.

Thursday’s was Mayawati’s second rally this election with the first one held in Agra on Wednesday. The rally organised at Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad was for districts of Meerut division – Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Hapur and their respective candidates were also present as Mayawati arrived in her chopper. She was flanked by her brother Anand Kumar, party’s vice-president, and his son, Akash Anand, who is national coordinator of the BSP.

The BSP chief targeted the Congress, BJP and the SP in particular with which she went into an alliance in UP during the 2019 General Election, but later pulled the plug when the results were out.

She said due to its policies and working, the Congress had been ousted from the Centre as well as from UP.

“We created a new district with the name of Gautam Buddh Nagar and took up development while coming up with a world-renowned university here. The development paved way for employment opportunities. We completed all the planning and ground work for the Taj International Airport and aviation hub besides the eight-lane Ganga Expressway, which was proposed to connect Noida with Ballia,” said Mayawati.

“We had planned everything for these projects and the ground work was also complete. But, the Congress government at the Centre put up hurdles, which stalled these projects. Now, these projects have been taken up by other parties and they have laid only the foundation stones,” she added.

“Our party has worked for development of people of all sections without any discrimination. The Congress has always worked for development agenda and has also promised employment opportunities for youth and even reservation for 40% tickets to women candidates,” said Dolly Sharma, member of All India Congress Committee and spokesperson of UP Congress Committee.

“The Congress never gave Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar a ‘Bharat Ratna’ and they never declared even a single day of mourning on the demise of Dalit leader Manyavar Kanshiram (also founder of the BSP),” said Mayawati.

Taking pot shots at SP, Mayawati said goondas and criminal elements were in prevalence while riots marked the rule of SP regime in UP.

“Development works during SP rule remained restricted to specific regions and specific class of people. On the other hand, Dalits and OBCs suffered step-motherly treatment. When SP came to power, they scrapped the SC/ST reservation in government contracts,” she said.

She also blamed the ruling BJP for indulging in casteism and siding with the corporates.

“In the name of religion, they have created an environment of hatred. Even the incidents of crime have increased while Dalit women have also suffered. During BJP government, Dalits and backwards have not been able to get full benefit of reservation as most of the works were given to private sector where there is no provision of reservation,” she said.

Mayawati also tried to strike a chord with Jats and farmers in western UP as other opposition parties are also eyeing these votes in the agrarian belt.

“People in western UP know about recruitments in police and other departments when BSP was in power. Youths got jobs in large numbers in UP and people from Jat community also know that they got jobs in police without paying bribes. We will take care of them in future as well. We will also not let down our farmers from western UP,” she added.

