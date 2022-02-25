Mayawati all set to become UP CM for fifth time: SC Mishra

PRAYAGRAJ: National general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Satish Chandra Mishra said here on Friday that with four phases of UP elections over, it was clear that the BSP was all set to form the next government in the state, having secured the necessary number of seats needed. He also exuded confidence that BSP chief Mayawati would become UP chief minister for the fifth time

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing public meetings in Bara and Pratappur assembly areas, Mishra said that people had experienced the rule of the BSP, Samajwadi Party and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and knew that the government led by Mayawati was the best, having ensured rule of law and order, besides undertaking development of all regions and people sans any caste, religion or regional biases.

“Unlike the BJP and the SP governments, BSP chief Mayawati as chief minister never spared anyone who broke the law and ensured that law-based governance took precedence over everything else. SP rule each time resulted in patronage being provided to criminals and mafia by the government which resulted in a steep rise in serious crimes across the state including rapes, murders and loots,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming down hard on the SP and BJP, he accused them of orchestrating riots together after due planning as they believed that such incidents would benefit them both. No wonder the BJP helped SP form the government in 2003,he said. “I am sure all of your saw the photographs of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sitting together and planning for the 2022 UP polls. Earlier, they used to meet and plan in secret but now they are doing so openly,” he claimed.

He also spoke about the September 2020 rape and murder of a dalit girl and said that the ruling BJP through the district magistrate not just got the victim cremated at night but did not even allow her family to take part in the last rites. “In the run-up to the polls, the BJP government organised various political events asking for votes, dubbing them government functions to launch various schemes and projects and spent huge amounts of government money on them. They should be asked to provide details of the money spent on these functions,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}