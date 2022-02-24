Mayawati annoyed at ‘B’ party tag, says BSP a national party

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Thursday that the BSP was a national party, not the ‘A’ or ‘B’ team of any political party

“Some sections of the media have raised the issue that the BSP chief does not visit the spots from where cases of atrocities on Dalits are reported, whereas the Congress’ UP- in charge does. I wish to make it clear that like Sonia Gandhi who is national president of the Congress, I am national president of the BSP,” she said.

“The Congress president has not visited spots in UP where the incidents of atrocities on Dalits have been reported. Instead, Congress UP in charge or the party leaders are sent to the spots. The BSP too has a large number of office-bearers and leaders who visit the spots to assist the victims or their family members when the cases of atrocities on weaker sections are reported. Congress leaders indulge in melodrama, going to the media to highlight their visits. The Dalit community is aware of the fact that the Congress government has not given due respect to great men of the Dalit community ,” she said.

Addressing a public meeting on Government Inter College ground in Basti on Thursday, Mayawati said the rival parties were terming BSP as the ‘B’ team of the BJP after union home minister Amit Shah, in an interview to the media, said that the BSP got support of the Muslims and Dalits in west UP during the first phase poll. “People should know that in the past, the BSP has contested assembly and Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). But SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has given blessings of victory to the BJP on the floor of Lok Sabha. Yadav was in the BJP government in 1977 in UP, he had cordial relation with BJP leader Kalyan Singh. After the fall of the BSP government in 2002, Yadav formed government with the support of the BJP. The SP leaders should make the fact clear to the people,” she said.

The Congress had contested the assembly election in UP in alliance with the BSP in 1996. It had also sought support of the BSP to save its government at the centre. The Congress leaders should also tell the truth to the people, she said.

“It clearly proves that when the vested interest of the SP and Congress is served with the support of the BSP, then it is not ‘B’ team of the BJP but when their interest is not served, they term BSP as a ‘B’ team of the BJP. The SP and Congress leaders indulge in ugly politics when they lose support of the people. For them the grapes will remain sour in the 2022 assembly election, as the BSP is getting mass support,” she said.

Mayawati said the BSP was contesting the UP assembly election on its own strength to make a majority government as it had done in 2007. The good days that people enjoyed under four BSP governments would return in UP, she said, adding the party had given ticket to leaders of all castes and communities.

The people should know why they should not vote for the BJP, SP and Congress in the assembly election, Mayawati said.

“The BJP government is casteist and has narrow thinking and the policies started under the SP rule are continuing. The BJP is guided by the RSS and the weaker sections and religious minorities are at the receiving end under its rule. It is promoting capitalists and big business houses. In the name of religion, the saffron brigade has created hate in UP. The Dalits and backwards are not getting benefit of reservation due to privatization of the public sector. The Brahmin community has been neglected under the BJP government,” she said.

Under SP government, goonda elements, mafia and rioters held sway over the government. Development was limited to an area and caste. The names of districts, institutions and parks named after Dalit icons were changed by the SP government. The Congress too is casteist and against the Dalit and tribals. It did not honour Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram and did not implement the Mandal Commission report as well,” she said.

The people should get rid of the BJP, helping to form a BSP government, she said. The four BSP governments had worked without discrimination. Various schemes were launched for all sections of the people and the state moved fast on the path of development, she said.

