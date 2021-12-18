Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mayawati backs bankers’ stir against privatisation
Mayawati backs bankers’ stir against privatisation

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has backed the two-day stir of public sector bank unions against privastisation of banks while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of pushing through the privatisation move in a hurry
BSP chief Mayawati also accused the BJP govt of pushing through the privatisation move in a hurry (HT file)
Published on Dec 18, 2021 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has backed the two-day stir of public sector bank unions against privastisation of banks while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of pushing through the privatisation move in a hurry.

Bank employees across the country went on strike from December 16. As a result, banks remained closed on December 16 and December 17. She said the stir by bankers could grow into a massive agitation like the one by farmers as the bankers had opted for salary cuts to proceed on a two-day strike.

The banking unions are demanding the government to withdraw the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that would enable the government to reduce its share in public banks.

“BSP understands the plight of the poor, hardworking people. That is why, instead of growth in the wealth of capitalists, it seeks growth of country’s financial muscle so that it could benefit the common man and the country. And that is why the BSP is not supportive of the move to privatise banks that the BJP government is pushing forward in a hurry,” Mayawati tweeted.

“The strike by 9 lakh bankers against who opted for salary cuts to proceed on two-day strike on December 16 and 17 could grow into a gutsy, inspirational farmers’ type agitation. All will have to fight for their rights. We appeal that the government should reconsider its decision,” Mayawati tweeted.

