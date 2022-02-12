Mayawati calls Hijab row ‘very serious and sensitive’, demands SC intervention

Lucknow: Amid ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday termed the controversy ‘very serious and sensitive’. She said that it was dangerous for communal harmony and unfortunate that politics was being done on this issue.

“The issue of wearing hijab by Muslim women is very serious and sensitive. Under its guise, politics and violence are unfair. It is sad that communal harmony, mutual brotherhood and goodwill are being hurt by raising this issue in Karnataka,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

“It would be better if the Honorable Supreme Court takes timely cognizance of this,” she added.

Earlier during the day, the HC informed that it would continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14.

On Wednesday, in a tweet, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon.”

‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ is the Congress’s poll slogan for women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. She also said, “It is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. The right has been guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.”

Her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier also supported the protesting students of Karnataka. “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted earlier.

The controversy began in December, when Udipi’s Kundapur PU college’s principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms.

This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students.

With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, the state government imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.