Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party, says not vying for president's post
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at rival Samajwadi Party (SP) for “spreading rumors” that she is vying for the president’s post while blaming it for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power in Uttar Pradesh.
“The SP is dreaming of making me the President so that its party chief [Akhilesh Yadav]’s path to becoming the chief minister is clear. It should stop dreaming of making the government [in Uttar Pradesh] or me the president,” she said at a press conference.
Mayawati said she is committed to fulfilling the dreams and ideals of Bhimrao Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. “I am fighting for the empowerment and upliftment of the weaker sections. I can work for the welfare of the deprived communities by becoming the chief minister or the prime minister but not the president.”
She said Yadav has realised Muslims and Other Backward Classes (OBC) cannot be misguided and that SP cannot form the government in Uttar Pradesh. “He is trying to leave the country and settle abroad.” She said SP got a bulk of the Muslim and Yadav votes in the February-March assembly elections. “The SP also formed pre-poll alliances with various political parties to grab the power but failed...”
Mayawati last month blamed a shift of the Muslim vote to SP for BSP’s dismal performance in the elections. BSP managed to win just one of the state’s 403 seats.
Mayawati said BSP will definitely form the government in Uttar Pradesh if Dalits, Muslims, and OBCs support it. “The members of these communities can make me the chief minister or the prime minister. They should not be taken for a ride by the rival parties but should realise BSP is their well-wisher. They should unite for the formation of the BSP government after the next election.”
Mayawati condemned the BJP government for power cuts during the ongoing Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. “The central and state government should ensure regular power supply in the urban and rural areas.”
SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said the people know that Mayawati is working on the directions of BJP leadership. “The BSP fielded candidate to divide the Opposition votes to ensure the victory of the BJP in the assembly election.”
Mayawati accused SP and BJP governments of neglecting memorials and parks constructed when BSP was in power (2007-12). “The condition of the memorials and parks named after Dalit icons have deteriorated. The irresponsible and anti-Dalit officers posted under SP and BJP governments neglected the memorials. ...valuable idols installed in the memorials have been stolen... plants and trees on the memorial premises have been destroyed...”
She said a committee of BSP leaders visited the memorials and parks to study their condition. “The committee has submitted its report to me...I have written to the chief minister [Yogi Adityanath].”
Mayawati said she sent a BSP delegation to meet Adityanath over the issue. “The delegation handed over my letter to the chief minister drawing his attention towards the poor condition of the memorials and parks.”
-
Covid-19 in Karnataka: Four ‘black fungus’ cases observed in Bengaluru hospital
Amid rising cases of Covid in Bengaluru, black fungus or mucormycosis cases have against been observed in Bengaluru. Four patients so far have shown symptoms in Manipal Hospitals according to a report in Deccan Herald. Dr Santosh Shivaswamy, senior consultant, ENT and Head and Neck Surgeon said: “Mucormycosis and Aspergillum are present in black fungus cases. Mucormycosis more aggressive than Aspergillus. The treatment and modalities for both types are anti-fungal medication.”
-
Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail relief to Somaiyas till June 14
The Bombay high court on Thursday extended the interim anticipatory bail relief to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil in the INS Vikrant fraud case. The relief has been extended till June 14. The BJP leader was earlier granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case on April 13 while Neil was given the bail a week later (on April 20).
-
Speaker orders probe into Punjab assembly staff recruitment during Congress rule
Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Also read: Guest Column Audit can wait, fix Punjab's political economy Sandhwan ordered the probe after receiving a complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment done during the previous assembly. The Speaker said that if anything was done in contravention of the law, action would be taken.
-
Planning to get your kid vaccinated? Bengaluru doc shares some dos and don'ts
If you are planning to get in line to get your child vaccinated, here are some dos and don'ts to follow. Dr. Gaurav Sharma, a general physician at the GS Family Clinic on Kanakpura Road, with over 19 years of experience told Hindustan Times that so as long as the child has no heightened sensitivity or allergies, he or she may be given the vaccine.
-
Staff preoccupied, not available for demolition drive: Delhi Police to SDMC
The Delhi Police on Thursday wrote to the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation stating its inability to provide sufficient staff to assist civic body officials to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in one of its wards (number 101). The Delhi Police further asked the civic body to provide prior intimation of at least 10 days to fix a date for the exercise in the Sarita Vihar police station area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics