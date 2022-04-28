Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party, says not vying for president's post

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at rival Samajwadi Party (SP) for “spreading rumors” that she is vying for the president’s post while blaming it for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

“The SP is dreaming of making me the President so that its party chief [Akhilesh Yadav]’s path to becoming the chief minister is clear. It should stop dreaming of making the government [in Uttar Pradesh] or me the president,” she said at a press conference.

Mayawati said she is committed to fulfilling the dreams and ideals of Bhimrao Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. “I am fighting for the empowerment and upliftment of the weaker sections. I can work for the welfare of the deprived communities by becoming the chief minister or the prime minister but not the president.”

She said Yadav has realised Muslims and Other Backward Classes (OBC) cannot be misguided and that SP cannot form the government in Uttar Pradesh. “He is trying to leave the country and settle abroad.” She said SP got a bulk of the Muslim and Yadav votes in the February-March assembly elections. “The SP also formed pre-poll alliances with various political parties to grab the power but failed...”

Mayawati last month blamed a shift of the Muslim vote to SP for BSP’s dismal performance in the elections. BSP managed to win just one of the state’s 403 seats.

Mayawati said BSP will definitely form the government in Uttar Pradesh if Dalits, Muslims, and OBCs support it. “The members of these communities can make me the chief minister or the prime minister. They should not be taken for a ride by the rival parties but should realise BSP is their well-wisher. They should unite for the formation of the BSP government after the next election.”

Mayawati condemned the BJP government for power cuts during the ongoing Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. “The central and state government should ensure regular power supply in the urban and rural areas.”

SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said the people know that Mayawati is working on the directions of BJP leadership. “The BSP fielded candidate to divide the Opposition votes to ensure the victory of the BJP in the assembly election.”

Mayawati accused SP and BJP governments of neglecting memorials and parks constructed when BSP was in power (2007-12). “The condition of the memorials and parks named after Dalit icons have deteriorated. The irresponsible and anti-Dalit officers posted under SP and BJP governments neglected the memorials. ...valuable idols installed in the memorials have been stolen... plants and trees on the memorial premises have been destroyed...”

She said a committee of BSP leaders visited the memorials and parks to study their condition. “The committee has submitted its report to me...I have written to the chief minister [Yogi Adityanath].”

Mayawati said she sent a BSP delegation to meet Adityanath over the issue. “The delegation handed over my letter to the chief minister drawing his attention towards the poor condition of the memorials and parks.”