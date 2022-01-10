Mayawati tells partymen to celebrate her birthday by helping Covid-hit people

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called upon her party workers to celebrate her 66th birthday on Saturday (January 15) at home in view of the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday and surge in the Covid-19 cases across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSP celebrates Mayawati’s birthday as “Jankalyankari Diwas”. Usually, the birthday bash of the party chief used to be a big occasion for party workers. “The usual pomp and show of the birthday celebrations will be missing this time as the party has decided to keep it a low-key affair due to the enforcement of the MCC and sudden rise in Covid cases,” said a BSP leader familiar with the development.

In a meeting of party leaders and office bearers on Sunday, Mayawati told them to follow the Covid protocol and poll code guidelines during the electioneering for the assembly polls. The party leaders, office bearers, workers and supporters will celebrate her birthday with their family members in their homes, she said. “The party workers should assist the poor and impoverished people who have to suffer due to the Covid pandemic,” Mayawati said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSP chief is likely to release the 17th edition of her book “A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement” at the party’s state unit office on the occasion. “The travelogue will generate self-respect among the party supporters and guide them to take the movement launched by the BSP forward,” she said.

In the meeting, Mayawati also reviewed the preparations on the 58 assembly constituencies located in eleven districts of west UP in which polling will be held in the first phase on February 10. The party has finalised the candidates on the majority of seats and the candidates have been made in-charge of the respective assembly segments. The name of the candidates will be released with the notification of the first phase polling by the ECI on January 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 2017 assembly polls, out of these 58 west UP assembly seats the BJP had bagged 53 seats, BSP two while the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal had won one each. The BSP was the runner-up on 30 assembly seats while the SP was on second position on 15 seats. The Congress was runner-up on five seats and the RLD on three seats.

Mayawati told party leaders that west UP was a forte of the BSP and that the party will regain its lost ground in the upcoming assembly election by bagging maximum seats. “The organisation has been overhauled up to booth level. The party candidates will use digital medium, social media as well as organise door-to-door campaigning to reach out to the voters and inform them about the policies of the BSP,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON