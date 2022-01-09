Mayawati urges ECI to ensure free, fair polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said the Election Commission of India (ECI) should ensure strict implementation of the model code of conduct after the announcement of poll schedule for five states, including Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mayawati said the ECI should ensure that voters belonging to the Dalit community and weaker sections residing in sensitive areas are not deprived from exercising their franchise. “To ensure that police and administrative officers on poll duties act according to law without any discrimination, the poll panel should generate its fear in the government machinery as then only fair election will be possible,” she said.

“In last few elections despite surge in Covid, the model code of conduct has been violated openly through rallies and roadshows by various political parties. It has left the people bewildered. In the last few years, the election is being given religious colour. Narrow and selfish politics is being promoted and all types of irregularities have been committed,” she alleged. “The ECI should take measures to create a belief among the people that poll panel will hold free, impartial and peaceful polling,” she said.

“BSP is a disciplined party. Directions have been issued to party leaders, office bearers and workers to follow poll code during the election campaign. In our country, election is considered a festival of democracy. The people have right to exercise their franchise to elect a government and one cannot be prevented from casting vote,” she added.

Mayawati further said, “I wish to appeal to the people of UP if they want good law and order, all-round development of the state, welfare of the masses, Dalits, backwards, minorities, youths, women traders, farmers, labourers as well as the weaker among the ‘sarva samaj’, they should not be carried away by the poll promises made by rival political parties in their election manifestos that they will release before poll to allure voters. They should not be driven by sentiments but they should support the BSP that has worked for the welfare of the people and there is no difference in the words and deeds of the BSP.”

“The BSP is the only political party that works for the welfare of the people without any discrimination. To maintain law and order as well as to check crime, the BSP government had taken action against the wrongdoers even if they were associated with the party. The BSP government had established the rule of law in the state whereas the governments of other parties protect the criminals associated with them,” she claimed.

“There is a jungle raj in UP and the people are a harassed lot. A section of the upper caste that had supported the BJP in previous election is miserable. The BJP government will be voted out of power in upcoming polls in case if they do not misuse the government machinery and do not create snag in voting machines. The ECI should take strict measures to check the irregularities,” she said.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BSP chief said, “There is a political party in UP that has welcomed the expelled leaders of other parties to its fold and sewed up alliances with several small parties. Its leader has claimed to win 400 out of the total 403 seats. His dreams will be shattered on March 10. BJP and other parties will face the same fate. The BSP is the only party that can give a popular government on the ‘sarvajan hitay- sarvajna sukhay mantra’ in UP.”

“The people have made up their mind to bring BSP to power despite the report of the survey agencies showing BSP out of the race. In 2007, they had predicted BSP’s defeat. Again, the BSP will prove all surveys wrong to form a government with majority. The BSP will perform well in Uttarakhand, it will form government in Punjab in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal. The BSP will fulfil of the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram,” she claimed.