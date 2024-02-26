MCA degree holders may also become computer asst teachers in U.P.

Candidates holding valid Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degrees may also get appointments as assistant teachers (LT grade) of computer subject in 2,355 government-run high schools and inter colleges of Uttar Pradesh provided a proposal in this regard gets green signal of the Uttar Pradesh government. A computer lab at a government inter college in Prayagraj. (For Representation)

The requisition for recruitment of assistant teachers has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) by the UP Directorate of Education but as the rules have not been updated, the advertisement has still not been issued, say officials of the state secondary education department.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Recently, director, secondary education, Mahendra Dev has sent a proposal to additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar for approval of the amendments in the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Education (Trained Graduate Category) Service (Sixth Amendment) Rules 2023 to pave way for the appointment of MCA degree holders also as assistant teachers for computer subject in government-run schools, the officials added.

Until now only graduates in computer science are eligible to vie for this recruitment. For the post of assistant teacher (computer), BTech/BE (in computer science)/ BSc in computer science/ BSc in computer application/ bachelor of computer application/ graduation with ‘A’ level course from National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) along with BEd/ equivalent degree is mandatory.

Under the new proposed rules, along with the old qualification, MCA has also been recognised as a valid qualification for the post. “Till now, BEd is a mandatory qualification which under the new norms has now been recognised as a preferential (weightage) qualification,” said a senior official aware of the proposal sent to the state government.

It is believed that the amendments in the qualification will help end shortage of computer teachers in government schools. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission had last invited applications for 1673 posts of computer teachers in the LT grade (assistant teacher) recruitment of 2018, out of which only 36 posts could be filled.

A budget provision was made in the financial year 2022-23 to hire computer teachers (outsourced) in 890 government-run secondary schools through GeM portal at an honorarium of ₹25,000 per month. A meeting was also held on January 27, 2023 in this regard at the State Project Office of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Lucknow. But the appointments could not be made till date.

Proposal to change qualification of art teachers

There is also a proposal to change the qualification of art teachers under the new rules of appointment as assistant teachers (LT grade) of arts subject in 2,355 government-run high schools and inter colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Till now, graduation with arts or fine arts subject and BEd or equivalent is mandatory.

But those doing Bachelor in Fine Arts (BFA) will be able to apply directly if the new norms come into effect. Then BEd would be considered preferential (weightage) qualification only.