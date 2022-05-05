Meat factory case: Former Uttar Pradesh minister, kin declared absconding
The police on Wednesday evening declared former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons Feroz and Imran absconding in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly operating a meat factory illegally in Meerut.
The police pasted a notice on Yakoob’s house in the Sarai Behleem locality under the Kotwali police station limits in Meerut. This action comes nearly a month after a local court on April 8 issued the non-bailable warrant against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons in connection with the Yakoob family operating their meat factory in Meerut without licence.
Proceedings under Section 82 of the CrPc (proclamation for person absconding) have been initiated against the former minister and his family members, said inspector of Meerut’s Kithore police station Arvind Mohan Sharma who has been tasked with investigating the case.
“If the accused fail to appear before the police or the court in a month after issuing the notice, the process of confiscation of property would be started,” said Sharma.
On March 30, a team of police and other law enforcement departments conducted a raid on Yakoob’s factory on Hapur Road in Meerut. They recovered over 6000 kg meat, which was being allegedly packaged illegally.
After the raid, police had registered a case against Yakoob his two sons, wife and six others for illegally operating the meat factory. Police arrested seven people during the raid. But the former minister and his family members were found missing from their house. An application was moved before the local court to seek an NBW for their arrest.
The police also seized eight bank accounts of Yakoob’s meat factory, his sons and other accounts in April.
The Meerut Development Authority (MDA) had cancelled the licence of the factory in 2019 on charges of violating rules during construction.
Free competitive exams’ coaching for students in UP schools soon
Students of government-run and aided secondary schools of UP will soon be prepared for various competitive examinations free of cost. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the department of secondary education has prepared a proposal in this regard, say officials aware of the move.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader again demands junior home minister’s resignation
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday reiterated the demand for resignation of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' whose son Ashish Mishra is the key accused in the last year's Tikunia violence in Kheri district in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Tikait said Samyukta Kisan Morcha would continue raising the demand in all their future agitations.
Stepmother arrested for killing four-year-old girl in Pratapgarh
The Pratapgarh Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly killing Shanti Devi's four-year-old stepdaughter whose body was found inside an unused well in Rajanpur village in Kunda area on Wednesday morning. SHO of Kunda police station Pradeep Kumar Singh said Dinesh Kumar Saroj's third wife Shanti Devi has been arrested for killing her stepdaughter as she disliked the way the girl passed comments on her. Later she confessed to have committed the crime.
Adityanath hands over Alaknanda tourist bungalow to Uttarakhand
LUCKNOW/HARIDWAR UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the Bhagirathi Tourist Guest House of the UP State Tourism Development Corporation in Haridwar and handed over the Alaknanda tourist bungalow in the pilgrimage town to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a major step towards resolving the long-pending issue of distribution of assets between the two neighbouring states. As UP refused to hand over Alaknanda to Uttarakhand, the issue went to the Supreme Court.
80K boxes of Alphonso mangoes reach APMC market every day
Summers and mangoes go hand-in-hand: Navi Mumbai. This year, the APMC market in Vashi has received the highest number of Alphonso mangoes in the last four years. Every day, the market receives around 80,000 boxes. Last year, the number was 60,000 boxes per day. The mangoes are arriving from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra to the APMC market. The Alphonso mangoes from Karnataka and Kerala will land here mostly after May 15.
