Mediation will not result in loss of work for lawyers, says Supreme Court judge
Justice L Nageswara Rao of the Supreme Court on Sunday stressed on the importance of pre-litigation mediation to resolve disputes and promotion of mediation by lawyers who think it will result in loss of work for them.
Justice Rao virtually addressed an inaugural session of the 40- hour mediation training programme organised by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court at the high court campus in Lucknow.
Justice Rao stated that pre-litigation mediation was the best way to resolve disputes.
He asserted that lawyers are apprehensive that mediation would lead to loss of work (cases) for them but this is not the case.
Resolution of disputes through mediation would repose faith of people in the judicial system and it would bring more work for them (lawyers), Justice Rao said.
Lawyers must play the role of a conflict manager as they are better mediators than judges, he added.
He also stressed on the need to promote mediation at the level of the civil courts.
Justice Rao also laid stress on advance training for mediators so that master trainers were available to train mediators.
He also spoke about the importance of the bar associations for the success of mediation cells in courts.
He shared the success story of mediation cell of the Delhi high court.
Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court Justice Rajesh Bindal stressed on the importance of women mediators.
Justice Bindal said women mediators would prove to be more efficient in mediating in marital disputes. He also underscored the importance of online mediation.
Justice AR Masoodi, chairman, Mediation and Conciliation Supervisory Committee of the high court, gave the welcome address.
Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court presented the vote of thanks.
Bulbul Godiyal, senior advocate, Lucknow bench of the high court and secretary of Mediation and Conciliation organising committee here, apprised the gathering of the mediation centre and its achievements.
Houses for poor, free ration…this is Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Ram Rajya prevails where there is no discrimination against anyone, where none is deprived, and where there is no place for any evil. And such an ideal order is in the making in the country, he said at Sant Morari Babu's Ram Katha event in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. Yogi Adityanath said Ram Rajya encompassed welfare schemes like houses for the poor and free ration.
Imposter nabbed during SSC MTS Exam-2022 exam in UP’s Prayagraj
A youth Neeraj Tiwari was on Sunday caught impersonating a genuine candidate Ankit Sharma during Paper-2 of the Staff Selection Commission's Multi-Tasking Staff Examination-2022 at Katra branch of Bishop Johnson College. The officials informed the Colonelganj police, who formally arrested Tiwari on charges of impersonation and various other charges. During questioning, Tiwari informed the police that earlier, he used to prepare for competitive exams in Prayagraj.
Yogi inspects Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Bundelkhand
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered strict completion of projects under Jal Jeevan Mission in a time-bound manner, as per a statement issued by the government. He also ordered frequent review exercises to expedite the pace of ongoing projects, according to the statement issued after the end of Yogi's two-day visit to Bundelkhand. The Yogi Government has been working in a planned and phased manner to address the concerns of the water-scarce regions.
State records 41.69% of April’s total caseload in eight days of May
Mumbai In the eight days of May, Maharashtra has already recorded 41.69% of the Covid cases it recorded in the month of April. Similarly, in the eight days of May, Mumbai has already recorded 49.46% of the cases it recorded last month. On Sunday, the state reported 224 new cases and one death due to the infection. There are now 1,304 active Covid cases in the state. The case fatality rate is 1.87%.
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases
Pune district on Sunday reported 46 more cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,639 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths till Sunday. PCMC has reported 347,596 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,624 total cases and 7,204 Covid-19 deaths.
