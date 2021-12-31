Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meerut reports its first Omicron case

The new Covid variant was detected in a woman who arrived in UP’s Meerut city from south-east African country Malawi to meet her mother, said divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan
The new Covid variant was detected in a woman who arrived in UP's Meerut city from south-east African country Malawi to meet her mother, said divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan (For Representation)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:56 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

The first case of new Covid variant Omicron in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh was detected in a woman who arrived in the city from south-east African country Malawi to meet her mother in Shastrinagar locality, said divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan.

Meanwhile, 15 new Covid cases, including six in a family, were detected in the district on Thursday, taking the tally of active cases in Meerut to 46, he added. He further said the sample of the woman, who arrived in the city on December 12, was collected and sent for genome sequencing in Delhi. Its report, which came on Thursday, confirmed Omicron infection, he added.

Dr Taliyan said the woman had completed 14-day isolation period and her follow-up sample had also been sent for testing. He also said a total 31 samples were sent for genome sequencing and reports of 10 had been received so far in which Omicron was detected in one sample while reports of 21 samples were yet to come.

As per Dr Taliyan, the samples of 12 people who came in contact with the infected woman were also sent for Covid testing and their reports came negative. He, however, added that the samples of these people will now be sent for further testing and genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, 15 new Covid cases, including six in a family, were detected in the district on Thursday. Now the district has 46 active Covid cases. Of them, 42 are undergoing treatment in home isolation while four are in different hospitals.

As per Dr Taliyan, 2,407 people have returned to the city from abroad since November 21 and testing of 1,376 of them had been done. Nine people returned without undergoing tests, he added. Testing of the remaining ones would done, Dr Taliyan added.

