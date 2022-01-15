Meerut seat: Young BJP leader replaces veteran Dr Laxmikant Bajpai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded young party leader Kamal Dutt Sharma from Meerut assembly constituency to carry forward the three decades’ old political legacy of Dr Laxmikant Bajpai who refused to contest election.

The ruling party on Saturday released the first list of 107 candidates for the first and second phases of the upcoming seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. While the polling for the first phase will be held on February 10, the second phase will take place on February 14.

Dr Bajpai, a former UP BJP chief, contested eight previous elections and won in 1989, 1996, 2002 and 2012. The BJP won 71 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 general elections when he was the state BJP chief. Later, he limited his political activities.

Confirming that he did not wish to contest election anymore, Bajpai said, “I have contested eight elections and do not wish to contest polls further.” He also claimed that he did not seek party ticket for any of his family members. On Sharma’s candidature, Dr Bajpai said, “The party has taken the decision and I would work wholeheartedly to ensure the victory of the party candidate.”

In the past, Kamal Dutt Sharma has served as party general secretary of party’s Meerut mahanagar unit, president of Mahanagar unit of Yuva Morcha and as a “mantri” in the regional unit. A video purportedly showing Sharma threatening a cop and advising him to take care of “Hindus” went viral on social media in December 2018. In another video, which went viral in July 2017, he was purportedly seen slapping a woman at his home. Repeated attempts to contact Sharma for his comments on the issue failed.