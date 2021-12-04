Mega recruitment of teachers, principals in UP government-aided secondary schools on cards before polls

Recruitment of assistant teachers, lecturers and principals in 4500 government-aided secondary schools of the state will be taken up on priority basis ahead of next year’s assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, said an official of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB).

“The UPSESSB has sent a missive to all district inspectors of schools (DIOS) of the state and asked them to send details regarding vacant posts in government-aided secondary schools in their respective districts. This is to be done by the DIOSs via online portal between December 3 and 12,” said Naval Kishore, secretary, UPSESSB-Prayagraj.

A helpline number -- 8468007598-- has also been issued so that there is no difficulty in sending the requisition and details. It has specially been advised to the DIOSs that only verified requisitions of the vacant posts be sent after careful examination, he added.

A missive in this regard has also been sent by the UPSESSB secretary to all DIOSs via e-mail marked “Very Important”.

The DIOSs have also been asked to make sure that there are no vacant posts in the district other than those whose details are being sent. A certificate in this regard will also have to be given to the selection board, read the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

An advertisement is expected to be released soon in this regard.

The UPSESSB had earlier released an advertisement for the recruitment of 15,508 teachers on October 29, 2020 after a gap of almost four years of conducting last recruitment process. However, the advertisement was canceled due to legal hurdles.

The recruitment against 15,198 vacant posts of teachers then re-started on March 15, 2021.

The Supreme Court had ordered completing of this recruitment by October 31, 2021 following which the UPSESSB completed the recruitment process within the set deadline. For this recruitment, the information of vacant posts had been sought till October 2019.

However, now that two years have passed since then, information regarding vacant posts has been sought keeping in mind teachers who are retiring till March 31, 2022.

Principals too would be selected in this new recruitment drive. The UPSESSB has not issued an advertisement for recruitment of principals since 2013 and there is presently a significant shortage of principals in government-aided secondary schools.

In the requisition sought by the board two years ago, 1453 posts of principals were found vacant. Since then a large number of principals have retired.