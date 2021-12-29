Mercury drops after rain as Met forecasts more showers in UP

Rain lashed at least 18 districts of central and west UP, including the state capital, affecting daily life, on Wednesday. The rain led to a drop in temperatures, and according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, more rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

Rain was reported from Meerut, Noida, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Hathras, Bahraich, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Auraiya, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Ballia, Varanasi, Mau, Badaun and Agra.

The rain sent the Mercury plummeting across the state, forcing people to stay indoors. The day temperatures recorded a sharp drop. In Lucknow, the maximum day temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below normal.

However, the minimum temperature increased slightly in Lucknow. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which is five degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature is expected to drop in the coming days following rain, according to experts.

“The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is over the south of Haryana and neighbourhood states between 1.5km and 4.5km above. The trough now runs from the northeast Rajasthan to Vidarbha across West Madhya. These conditions are causing rain in Uttar Pradesh,” reads the forecast issued by IMD.

“Under the influence of above meteorological conditions, scattered, light to moderate rain, thundershowers with hail storm are very likely at isolated places, over the southern and central part of Uttar Pradesh on December 29. Scattered, light to moderate rain, thundershowers are very likely at isolated places; over the northern and central part of Uttar Pradesh on December 30,” as per the IMD warning.