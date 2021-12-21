Mercury falling: 5.5 degrees Celsius in Lucknow, to get colder

The minimum temperature in the state capital dipped to the 5.5-degree Celsius mark, on Monday: the minimum this season, and which was three degrees below normal. The temperature reflected a drop of 5 degrees within one week.

“Recent snowfall in the Himalayas and the cold Westerly winds moving from west to east are the primary reason for the marked drop in temperatures across UP. The minimum temperature is expected to drop further in the coming days by around two degrees,” said JP Gupta, director, Uttar Pradesh MeT Department.

According to the forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature across UP is expected to drop by three degrees by this week. Lucknow, as per the forecast, will experience a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, accompanied by cold wind. The MeT department has also warned of the presence of heavy fog in the morning, across the state.

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting that they make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

The minimum temperature in other important cities of the state also plunged on Monday. While Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, mercury dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius in Varanasi and Prayagraj. Agra recorded a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius.