Lucknow News
lucknow news

Mercury plummets as cold wave grips Uttar Pradesh

A low-pressure atmospheric zone has developed over central and west Uttar Pradesh which is responsible for the drop in temperature, as per the weatherman. In view of the cold wave, the state Met department has alerted district administrations.
Though the cold wave is expected to affect daily life in Uttar Pradesh, according to farm experts it will benefit the farmers by accelerating seed formation in Rabi crops like wheat, mustard and peas. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The minimum temperature in the state capital dropped below the 10-degree Celsius mark for the first time this winter, as cold wave gripped most parts of the state on Sunday. The minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal. The temperature reflected a drop of 5 degrees this week.

“Cold winds moving in the state from west to east are the primary reason for the marked drop in temperatures across UP this week. The minimum temperature is expected to drop further by around three degrees in the coming days,” said JP Gupta, director of Uttar Pradesh Met Department.

As per the forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature across UP is expected to drop by three degrees by next week. Lucknow, as per the forecast, will experience minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Monday. The drop in temperature will be accompanied by a cold breeze.

“A low-pressure atmospheric zone has developed over central and west UP which is responsible for drop in temperature. The low-pressure zone will subside gradually over the next week,” said Gupta. The MeT department has also warned of heavy fog across the state during morning hours.

The state Met department has also alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions, suggesting to them to make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

The minimum temperatures in other important cities across UP also plunged on Sunday. While Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, the mercury dropped to 7.9 and 7.4 degrees Celsius in Varanasi and Kanpur respectively. The Taj city recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius while it was 10.4 degrees Celsius in Gorakhpur.

Though the cold wave is expected to affect daily life in the state, according to farm experts it will benefit the farmers by accelerating seed formation in Rabi crops like wheat, mustard and peas.

