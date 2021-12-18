Mercury plummets, Lucknow shivers@7 degrees Celsius

LUCKNOW: The minimum temperature in the state capital dropped to 7 degrees Celsius (two degrees below normal) on Saturday. The temperature reflected a considerable drop of 8 degrees within a fortnight.

“Recent snowfall in the Himalayas and the cold westerly winds moving from west to east are the primary reasons for the marked drop in temperatures across UP. The minimum temperature is expected to drop further in the coming days by around two degrees,” said JP Gupta, director of Uttar Pradesh Met department.

As per the forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature across UP is expected to drop by three degrees by next week. Lucknow, as per the forecast, will experience minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The drop in temperature will be accompanied by a cold breeze.

“A low-pressure atmospheric zone has developed over central and west UP which is responsible for drop in temperatures. The low-pressure zone will subside gradually over the next week,” said Gupta. The Met department has also warned of heavy fog across the state during morning hours.

The state Met department has also alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions, suggesting to them to make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

The minimum temperature in other cities also plummeted on Saturday. While Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, the mercury dropped to 5.6 and 7.8 degrees Celsius in Muzaffarnagar and Agra respectively. Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and Varanasi 9.8 degrees Celsius.