Met forecasts more rain, drop in temperature across UP

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of more rain in Uttar Pradesh (UP) districts over the next 24 hours on Tuesday. Based on the forecast, an alert was sounded by the state meteorological department.

Over a dozen districts of West UP reported rain showers on Tuesday. The state capital also recorded rain showers in some parts.

The minimum temperature increased slightly in Lucknow. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature is expected to drop in the coming days following rain, according to experts.

“The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over East Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan now lies over the south of Haryana and neighbourhood states between 1.5km and 4.5km above. The trough now runs from the northeast Rajasthan to Vidarbha across West Madhya. These conditions will lead to rain in UP districts as the cyclone passes over the state,” reads the forecast issued by IMD.

“Under the influence of above meteorological conditions, scattered, light to moderate rain, thundershowers with hail storm are very likely at isolated places, over the southern and central part of UP on December 28. Scattered, light to moderate rain, thundershowers are very likely at isolated places; over the northern and central part of Uttar Pradesh on December 29,” as per the warning.

Director of state meteorological department JP Gupta said, “We have alerted the district authorities across the state regarding the forecast. We are also monitoring the change in weather closely. The rain will lead to a drop in minimum temperature across UP in coming days.”

While the night temperature across UP stayed around 10 degrees Celsius, the day temperature recorded a marked drop. The day temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius which is four degrees below normal. Similarly in Kanpur and Agra, the day temperature dropped to 17.2 and 17.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

