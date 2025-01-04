Met predicts shallow fog, clear skies over Lucknow

The state capital will find respite from the bone-chilling cold it had been experiencing for the last few days, the IMD said on Saturday. It forecast shallow to moderate fog on Sunday morning and mainly clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, fog density will reduce on Monday and there will be slight increase both in day and night temperatures in several districts of the state, the IMD said.

The Met office predicted rain in several parts of West UP and in North West UP. The recent drop in temperatures was due to the North Westerlies coming from the Himalayas - which experienced snowfall - the weatherman said.

“Due to dense fog caused by the stability in the lower troposphere, visibility became zero in many places, including Lucknow. Due to the blockage of radiation during the day, temperature fell. As a result, the cold day conditions prevailing for the last several days continued in the state on Saturday as well,” said Atul Kumar, senior scientist.

Due to the effect of the upcoming Western Disturbance, the cold North-Western Winds coming from the mountainous areas weakened and turned into Easterly Winds, due to which the temperature has started increasing, he said.

Due to the effect of this disturbance, there is a possibility of light rain with drizzle at some places in the northwestern part of the state on January 6. Thereafter, there is a possibility of a fall in temperature again and an increase in fog from the morning of January 7.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in both the meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh. Cold day conditions were observed at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and severe cold day conditions were also observed at isolated places. Light to moderate fog prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog prevailed at isolated places in the state.

The forecast for Uttar Pradesh is light rain likely at isolated places over the East UP. The weather will most likely remain dry over the West UP. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places late night/early morning over the state.

During the last 24 hours, night temperatures increased significantly in the Varanasi division of the state and there was no major change in the remaining divisions. Night temperatures were above normal (+1.6 degrees Celsius to +3.0 degrees Celsius) in Varanasi and Meerut divisions of the state and normal (-1.5 degrees Celsius to +1.5 degrees Celsius) in the remaining divisions.

Fursatganj recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius in the state.