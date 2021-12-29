Metro services in Gorakhpur to start soon, says Yogi

Gorakhpur: The much awaited metro rail project would soon be completed in Gorakhpur and the city, known as the land of Baba Gorakhnath , would emerge as a world class centre for water sports, with the launch of a water sports complex in the iconic Ramgarh Tal, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

Ramgarh Tal, the 1700 acre lake, is known as the Marine Drive of Gorakhpur owing to its majestic look and beautified surroundings.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made these announcements while launching 262 projects worth ₹550 crores here at the Nagar Nigam.

The CM said that two key projects, AIIMs and fertilizer factory, had already been dedicated to east UP by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 and new development projects were being gifted to the city by his government.

The other projects which were inaugurated included the newly constructed building of the Nagar Nigam, smart traffic management system, multi-level parking, extension of piped water supply and road projects while Yogi laid the foundation stone of several other projects .

He also inaugurated a statue of his mentor Mahant Avaidyanath outside the newly constructed Nagar Nigam building.

“Earlier, the Nagar Nigam house rain in a 127-year-old British era building and this new house has been built with extended seating capacity and equipped with all modern facilities. I hope that this new house will be used to prepare strong plans for development of the city. “

“Soon the city will witness the operation of Metro project. Also the Ramgarh Tal would be used as an alternative for air port as sea planes would land and take off from here. There will be services for Lucknow and Delhi as well as for Varanasi. With this sea plane service, people would be able to take a holy dip in Maa Ganga and return to Gorakhpur in sea plane after visiting Baba Vishwanath.”

“And with a series of water sports in the lake, the city would emerge as a world class centre for adventurous water sports,” said the CM, adding that he wanted to take his home town Gorakhpur to new heights of development with a slew of key projects in its kitty.

The CM also flagged off 15 electric buses which will be used as part of public transport. One such electric bus will be driven by a women driver Puja Prajapati who was lauded by the CM .