Milkipur Bypoll: SP posts volley of complaints

: As soon as voting began for the Milkipur assembly bypoll on Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party started posting complaints tagging the Election Commission regarding alleged discrepancies on some booths. People wait to cast their votes during the Milkipur Assembly by-election on Wednesday. (PTI)

On the other hand, the official X handle of BJP posted just two complaints tagging EC throughout the day. The complaints ranged from malfunction of EVMs to bogus voting to harassment of polling agents.

The SP started posting on its official X handle as early as 5.55am on Wednesday, issuing helpline numbers for its voters.

The SP’s next post on X came at 6.57am with a complaint against the presiding officer at booth numbers 291, 292 and 344, accusing him of not allowing the SP booth agents to function.

“Samajwadi Party agents are not being allowed to be made at booth numbers 291, 292 and 344 of Milkipur assembly constituency by the presiding officer. Election Commission please take cognizance, ensure fair elections,” the SP’s official X handle posted.

In his post, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused election officers of working in favour of the BJP and demanded strict action against such officials.

“The person who spoke about casting fake votes in Rai Patti Amaniganj in the Milkipur by-election has made it clear how the officials in the BJP government are involved in rigging. Does the Election Commission need any more proof?” posted Akhilesh on his official X account tagging Election Commission and UP Police.

On the other hand, in one of its two posts the BJP accused YouTubers of spreading misinformation that one person had cast six votes in the BJP’s favour. The other post was about SP candidate Ajeet Prasad threatening a BJP booth agent.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement on Wednesday: “The attitude of the police-administration was undemocratic. Samajwadi Party booth agents were intimidated at dozens of booths. The BJP used all kinds of tricks to commit dishonesty in Milkipur. BJP goons created chaos to influence the Milkipur by-election. The police-administration gave a free hand to the BJP goons and grossly violated the election code of conduct.”

State SP chief meets CEO

State SP president Shyam Lal Pal met the chief electoral officer, Uttar Pradesh, and complained about Samajwadi Party polling agents allegedly being thrown out of the polling booth in Milkipur, police officers checking voters’ IDs, BJP conducting fake voting at dozens of polling stations, BJP leaders roaming around the constituency with a convoy of four-wheelers and affecting the fair election.

Speaking to media, Pal said, “Several memorandums were submitted to the Election Commission of India demanding free, fair and fear-free elections, but the Milkipur district administration and police administration did not allow fair elections to be held.”