With winters knocking on the doors, minimum temperature has started plummeting across the state, but in several cities, it is still above normal. The Lucknow met office has even predicted very light rain likely at isolated places in East UP. Min temp drops statewide; light showers likely in East U.P.

Meerut recorded lowest minimum temperature in the state at 14 degrees Celsius which is 0.3 above normal. Muzaffarnagar’s minimum temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees, Kanpur City and Churk at 15 degrees while the minimum temperature at Varanasi airport was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius.

At Ayodhya, the minimum temperature dropped to 16 degrees Celsius mark. Met director Manish Ranalkar said, “There will now be gradual drop in temperature.”

As per the forecast for the state, the weather will be most likely dry in West UP. Mist/shallow fog is very likely at isolated places during morning hours over Uttar Pradesh, according to IMD evening bulletin.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow on Sunday was recorded at 33.7 degrees and 16.8 degree Celsius respectively. Forecast for the state capital is mist in the morning mainly, clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 33 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.