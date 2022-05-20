Minister asks principals to hold talks with parents twice a year
Minister of state (independent charge) for secondary education Gulab Devi said principals of all government run and aided schools must hold talks with parents of students at least twice a year so that they may get a direct feedback about the progress of their wards.
“This practice would ensure that the parents remain up-to-date about the education of their child,” said the minister during a meeting of all officers of the secondary education department at Yojna Bhawan here on Thursday.
While observing the presentation of the departmental works, the minister also asked all officers to be punctual and carry out their duties with utmost honesty. They were also asked to establish contact with public representatives.
She further said complaints coming on the IGRS portal should be resolved in a time bound manner.
“The divisional officers should go to districts to inspect and see whether the work is being done properly by the secondary education department or not. The budget should be used for the work for which it has been allocated,” she said.
Gulab Devi further said the government and the administration should work together so that the work gets accelerated.
She said medical and education are two departments which are associated with kindness and demand devotion towards duty.
The minister also congratulated all the officers associated with the education department for ensuring copying free examination.
In the meeting, additional chief secretary Aradhana Shukla said due to the efforts of chief minister Yogi Adityanath a lot of changes have been introduced in the education field. She also presented a report of the works done by the department to the minister.
She said the department of secondary education was working on the goal to provide inclusive, equitable, quality education to all.
She said over 40,000 teachers have been appointed by the state government in the last five years. While 280 new schools have been started 270 schools have been constructed which are embellished with basic facilities like bathroom, water, electricity and lab etc.
Work on to promote Sanskrit
Additional chief secretary Aradhana Shukla said work was being done to promote Sanskrit education.
Many changes have also been made in the Sanskrit board, Shukla said and added that the work of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) is also being done.
There are 33,734 secondary schools in the state in which 1.27 crore students are studying and 3.92 lakh teachers are employed.
