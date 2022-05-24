Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor girl kidnapped from Bihar, gang-raped in Bahraich, rescued

Police said the class nine student was kidnapped by unknown persons from Khagariya area of Bihar on April 20 and later sold to a man in Bahraich
Bahraich SSP said two persons have been arrested and girl sent to shelter home. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 24, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich

A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Khagariya area of Bihar on April 20 and sold to a man in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh who along with his son gang raped her, was rescued on Sunday, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Keshaw Kumar Chaudhri said the father-son duo was arrested on Monday and sent to jail while the girl has been sent to rehab centre. Her family has been informed and asked to come to Bahraich along with required documents.

The SSP further said the class nine student was kidnapped by unknown persons on April 20 when she had gone to bank for some work. Later, she was sold to one Dhani Ram of Rampur Dhobiyahar village of Bahraich.

Dhani Ram married the girl to his son Ankush and the duo held the girl hostage at their home and raped her.

Acting on a tip-off, SHO Khairighat Nikhil Srivastava conducted a raid near Daljitpurwa Bridge and arrested Dhani Ram and Ankush. Police registered a case under POSCO Act and sections 377, 370,344 and 363 of the IPC.

The SHO said main accused, who had kidnapped and sold the girl, was yet to be arrested.

