Minor girl kidnapped from Bihar, gang-raped in Bahraich, rescued
A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Khagariya area of Bihar on April 20 and sold to a man in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh who along with his son gang raped her, was rescued on Sunday, police said.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Keshaw Kumar Chaudhri said the father-son duo was arrested on Monday and sent to jail while the girl has been sent to rehab centre. Her family has been informed and asked to come to Bahraich along with required documents.
The SSP further said the class nine student was kidnapped by unknown persons on April 20 when she had gone to bank for some work. Later, she was sold to one Dhani Ram of Rampur Dhobiyahar village of Bahraich.
Dhani Ram married the girl to his son Ankush and the duo held the girl hostage at their home and raped her.
Acting on a tip-off, SHO Khairighat Nikhil Srivastava conducted a raid near Daljitpurwa Bridge and arrested Dhani Ram and Ankush. Police registered a case under POSCO Act and sections 377, 370,344 and 363 of the IPC.
The SHO said main accused, who had kidnapped and sold the girl, was yet to be arrested.
Lucknow University selects 50 students for student welfare scholarship
A total of 50 students have been selected for student welfare scholarships at Lucknow University, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava. Congratulating the selected students in the programme organised on this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that in the direction of implementation of NEP 2020, Lucknow University has taken several steps for student welfare and their inclusive development in the last two years and 'Student Welfare Scholarship' is one of them.
Serve sherbet to people, says HC after granting bail to protester
“Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is not a ritual to be observed in conversations, in fact it is a soul force to be harnessed in conduct,” observed the Allahabad High Court while granting bail to one Nawab of Hapur district, who was accused of being part of the mob that raised objectionable slogans after the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results were declared. The protest ended in a clash between two groups, causing injuries to some persons.
Olympian shuttler’s wife lodges FIR against an unknown man in army uniform
The wife of Olympian badminton player and Arjun awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta, Nalini Gupta has registered a complaint with Colonelganj police alleging that a man wearing an army uniform smashed the windscreen of her car after a minor collision during a traffic jam on Tuesday. The incident caused injuries to her daughter, who got scared following the misbehaviour. Enraged over the incident, the man misbehaved with Nalini and used abusive language.
Massive anti-encroachment drive carried out at old city in Prayagraj
Noor Ullah road is the main road that connects the localities of Kareli, Meerapur, Khuldabad and many others to the Prayagraj Railway Station, Chowk and Civil Lines. Similar situation prevails at Nakhas Kohna, near Prayagraj Junction, Katra, Atala crossing where traders have installed shades or have even made constructions on pavements. ADG zone Pram Prakash was accompanied by SP city and administrative officials. A similar drive was also carried out in Katra area on Tuesday evening.
LMC’s broadband, cable wires removal causes network disruption
Cable and broadband operators in the capital city are crying foul after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in coordination with Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration started removing their wires from electricity and street light poles. The operators claimed that around one lakh consumers in Lucknow have been affected. Director of Sikka Cables Network, Tony Sikka, said the cables were cut off from the poles by the authorities without informing them.
