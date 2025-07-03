Minor siblings killed as bike collides with school bus

Two minor siblings died after their bike collided head-on with a school bus under the jurisdiction of Nagar Kotwali police station in Pratapgarh on Wednesday, authorities said. The deceased were residents of Karanpur Mohalla under Nagar Kotwali police station limits in Pratapgarh. (For representation)

Victims Nikhil Gautam (16) and his sister Shikha Gautam (13) had reportedly left home early to practise bike riding when the accident occurred. The bus was coming from the opposite direction and hit the bike, which got stuck under its front wheels.

According to police, the siblings were residents of Karanpur Mohalla, under Nagar Kotwali police station limits. Their father, Manoj Gautam, runs an electrical shop in the area. Nikhil and Shikha had been learning to ride a bike over the past few days.

At around 6am on Wednesday, the siblings left home along with three neighbourhood children who were riding another bike. By 6:45 am, the group reached the Varanasi-Lucknow highway when the fatal collision occurred. Upon being informed, police reached the spot and pulled out Nikhil along with the bike but he had already died by then.

Police took Shikha Gautam to a local hospital but she was referred to a Prayagraj facility. However, she died on the way. Police sent both bodies for the post-mortem examination.

The minor siblings had reportedly told their family that they were going to Company Garden. However, both reached the highway where the accident occurred.