Misbehaviour by ‘drunk’ doc: Nurses, ward boys protest at Prayagraj hospital

Upset over an alleged incident of ​misbehaviour by a doctor in an inebriated state on Friday night, nurses along with ward boys and other staff boycotted work at SRN Hospital on Saturday. The hospital staff alleged that the doctor first misbehaved with a nurse and when a ward boy tried to stop him, he slapped him. The staff also staged a protest and demanded strict action against the doctor.

The protest saw the routine functioning of the hospital remaining hit for around five hours. The staff returned to their duties only after assurances by city magistrate Gaurav Srivastava and hospital superintendent Dr Ajay Saxena.

As per reports, a nurse was on duty in wards 1 and 2 of orthopaedic department on Friday night. It is alleged that a doctor of the department came there and started misbehaving with the nurse. Ward boy Mayaram, who reached there, stopped the doctor who reportedly slapped the ward boy and left.

On Saturday, the news of the incident spread among the hospital staff. Within moments, the nurses, ward boys and other staff of the hospital assembled at a site near the pathology centre on the hospital campus and started staging a protest.

They also raised slogans demanding action against the guilty doctor who they alleged had been harassing the nurse for the past many days and despite complaints no action had been taken against him. In the afternoon, city magistrate Gaurav Srivastava reached the hospital. He along with the hospital superintendent Dr Ajay Saxena assured the protesting staff to probe the matter.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ajay Saxena said following assurances, the nurses and other staff were back to work. He said a five-member team would be set up to inquire in to the incident. “The committee will be formed on Sunday as the MLN Medical College principal Dr SP Singh is out of town. The inquiry committee will give its report within 48 hours. After that further action will be taken,” he added.