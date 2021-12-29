Miscreants injure constable in Bijnor, loot his rifle

MEERUT Two motorcycle-borne miscreants injured a constable and escaped with his Insas rifle in Afzalgarh area of Bijnor on Tuesday night. They also thrashed a home guard accompanying the constable.

The injured constable Lalit Kumar was taken to the community health centre in Afzalgarh, from where he was referred to a higher centre for treatment.

SP (city), Bijnor Praveen Ranjan Singh claimed that police teams were very close to cracking the case and the criminals involved in the incident would be arrested soon. He said that constable Lalit Kumar was critically injured and undergoing treatment. Criminals also thrashed a home guard, who was with the constable, he said.

The incident occurred near Bhootpuri crossing of Afzalgarh area on Tuesday night at around 1 am. A truck laden with residuals of sugarcane littered the road and a JCB was called to clean the road. Two motorcycle-borne people arrived there and started abusing the truck driver for carelessly littering the road.

Constable Lalit Kumar was at the crossing with a home guard and the miscreants suddenly attacked him and attempted to snatch his Insas rifle. When he resisted, they injured him with the rifle’s butt and also thrashed the home guard. Then they escaped with the looted rifle.

Someone present there made a video of the incident and it went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and neighbouribg districts were also alerted. A manhunt was launched to arrest the criminals who are still at large.