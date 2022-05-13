Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Missing 1-yr-old girl found murdered in Lucknow, two minors key suspects
lucknow news

Missing 1-yr-old girl found murdered in Lucknow, two minors key suspects

Lucknow police said primary examination suggested that the girl had been smothered to death, but the post mortem report was awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death
Lucknow police said a minor boy, who helped police recover the body of the girl, said two people wearing masks had committed the crime. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 13, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The naked body of a one-year-old girl, who had been missing from a party at a relative’s house since Thursday night, was found in the bathroom of a primary school under Sairpur police station limits in Lucknow on Friday, police officials said.

They said the girl was last spotted with the two minor boys outside the party venue. The police later recovered the girl’s body on the information given by one of the boys. They said the girl’s clothes were also found behind the school building.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) North Prachi Singh said a brick was found tied to the girl’s left leg. She said primary examination suggested that the girl had been smothered to death, but the post-mortem report was awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. She said the opinion of doctors has been sought over the sexual assault.

Another police official, privy to the investigation, said the boy, who helped police recover the body, said two people, who were wearing masks, had committed the crime. He said the boy is being further quizzed about the incident.

