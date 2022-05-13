Missing 1-yr-old girl found murdered in Lucknow, two minors key suspects
The naked body of a one-year-old girl, who had been missing from a party at a relative’s house since Thursday night, was found in the bathroom of a primary school under Sairpur police station limits in Lucknow on Friday, police officials said.
They said the girl was last spotted with the two minor boys outside the party venue. The police later recovered the girl’s body on the information given by one of the boys. They said the girl’s clothes were also found behind the school building.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) North Prachi Singh said a brick was found tied to the girl’s left leg. She said primary examination suggested that the girl had been smothered to death, but the post-mortem report was awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. She said the opinion of doctors has been sought over the sexual assault.
Another police official, privy to the investigation, said the boy, who helped police recover the body, said two people, who were wearing masks, had committed the crime. He said the boy is being further quizzed about the incident.
Patna HC asks DGP to bring Subrata Roy to court, SC stays order hours later
The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Patna High Court order passed hours earlier that directed Bihar police chief to produce Sahara India group chief Subrata Roy before it on May 16 in a case in which it was alleged that some companies of the group were not returning money to the investors. A case of similar nature against Roy is already with the apex court, which had granted him bail earlier.
SC nod to raze 18th century Patna Collectorate building
The Supreme Court Friday gave its go-ahead to the Bihar government to demolish the 18th-century Patna Collectorate building that was once used by the British as a godown to store opium and saltpetre, saying “not every colonial building needs to be preserved”. In 1972, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey in Bihar and identified 72 sites/monuments deserving of historical monument tag. However, this list did not contain the Collectorate building.
RJD leader shot dead in Gopalganj
A local Rashtriya Janata Dal leader in Bihar's Gopalganj district was shot dead late Thursday night, police said. A resident of Rajghat village, Iqbal Yadav has been identified as president of RJD's student cell for Saran division, Dr Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was said to be close to Bihar's opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Police said the incident took place when a resident of Rajghat village, Iqbal Yadav, was returning home from Gopalganj town after attending a marriage function.
2.8 kg gold goes missing from SBI locker in Saharsa, one arrested
A contractual worker with the State Bank of India was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of 2.80 kilograms of gold from the bank's Baijnathpur branch on April 23, police said. Subdivisional police officer Santosh Kumar said the arrested man, Umesh Mallik, is the prime accused in the case.
Uttar Pradesh reports 175 Covid cases, 240 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 175 new Covid cases, including 18 in Lucknow, from among the 1,18,100 samples tested in the past 24-hours on Friday. On Thursday, the state had logged 207 new Covid cases. According to the data from the state health department, there are now 1,279 active Covid cases, which were 1344 on Thursday. In Lucknow, new cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Indira Nagar (4), Alambagh (3), and Chinhat (4).
