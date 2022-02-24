Missing names: Several, including poet Munawwar Rana, unable to vote

Lucknow Renowned poet Munawwar Rana on Wednesday claimed that his name was missing from the voters’ list due to which he was not able to cast his vote.

Rana is a voter of Cantt assembly constituency of Lucknow. His polling station was Shashi Bhushan School in Lalkuan. He said, “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a lion and he is roaring continuously. In such a situation, how will the voice of birds like me be heard?”

Rana said that everything would change after March 10. “These people will not understand till they see the face of defeat,” he said.

To note, Munawwar Rana has faced the heat for his anti-BJP comments in the past . On January 29 this year, he threatened to leave Lucknow if the Yogi government was elected again. He has often been trolled by the BJP supporters on various social media platforms for terming the RSS as worse than Taliban. He has also been vocal in opposing the CAA and he openly supported the anti-CAA movement in the country.

However, Rana’s was not an isolated case. Throughout Wednesday, reports came in of people making frantic but unsuccessful attempts to find their names in the electoral lists.

Vibhuti Sharma, a young voter walked nearly a kilometre to a polling station on Wednesday afternoon but returned home disappointed on not finding her name in the voters’ list.

“This is not the first time that I was going to cast my vote. I have had my voter ID card since 2014. I find it very unfortunate to not be able to exercise my right to vote and helpless that I can do absolutely nothing but wait 5 years for the next assembly elections. I spent a lot of time at the voting centre trying to find my name in multiple lists of names, but couldn’t. The list did have names of a few people who had passed away, but not mine”, said Vibhuti Sharma, 26, who works for a company based in Pune.

Sarthak Rastogi, a student, also felt left out as all his friends exercised their voting rights but he could not cast his vote.

Swati Sharma, 31, who works as a senior consultant with Deloitte in Hyderabad said, “This is the first time I was in my hometown at the time of the assembly elections and was pretty excited to vote. However, seeing that my name was not on the list despite having a voter ID card, I was very disappointed.”

A Lucknow University faculty member also could not cast her vote because her name was missing from the voters’ list.