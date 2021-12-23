Missing UP moneylender murdered, four held: Police

An illegal money-lending operator, who had been missing ever since he left his house in Qaiserbagh area in the state capital on December 14, was murdered, said police officials here on Thursday. They said four people involved in the murder and disposing of the body in Sharda canal in nearby Sitapur district had been arrested.

The officials said the victim’s body had yet not been recovered but efforts were on in this regard. However, the iron rod used in the crime as well as a vehicle used in disposing of the body had been recovered from the arrested people, they added.

In a press conference, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Lucknow west, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said Mohd Shoaib Khan, 42, had gone missing when he left his house in Khandari Bazaar locality under Qaiserbagh police station limits on December 14 morning. He said the Shoaib’s brother Amir Hamza Khan reported his missing at the police station on December 15 after he failed to trace him as his phone number was also switched off.

The ADCP said the investigation revealed that Shoaib was into illegal money lending business and had lent money to many people on interest. He said the probe further revealed that Shoaib was last spotted with a Hasanganj resident Naseem Ahmad alias Raja on a tea corner and his mobile’s last location was also traced to the same area.

Sinha said Raja confessed to murdering Shoaib by hitting him with an iron road on the head with the help of his three other accomplices namely Shoaib Khan alias Topi, Mohd Aqeel and Shadab and thereafter disposing of the body in Sharda canal from Sariya bridge in Sitapur on December 14 itself.

The ADCP said Raja revealed that he had borrowed ₹20 lakh from the victim and the latter had been continuously taking interest at an exorbitant rate from him for the past two years. He said the rate of interest was so high that Raja had to borrow money from other money lenders to pay it. He said another accused Topi had also borrowed ₹9 lakh from the victim.

“Raja and Topi together hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the victim and get rid of paying back the borrowed money and its interest. They murdered him when the victim went to collect the interest amount from them at a deserted place in Hasanganj. Later, they took along the body in Shadab’s vehicle with the help of Mohd Aqeel,” Sinha said.