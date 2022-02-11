Missing woman found buried near former minister’s ashram in Unnao

KANPUR The decomposed body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman, who went missing two months ago, was found buried in a septic tank behind Divyanand Ashram in Unnao’s Dosti Nagar locality that was constructed by a former minister in the Samajwadi Party government, Fateh Bahadur Singh, said police. Cops exhumed the body on the basis of the location revealed by the minister’s son, Rajol Singh, the main accused in the case, late on Thursday night.

Inspector (kotwali) Akhilesh Chandra Pandey was suspended for negligence, hiding facts and inaction in the case, said Dinesh Tripathi, SP (Unnao).

The police said the matter appeared to be of illicit relations gone wrong. They said investigation was underway, and whoever else was found involved in the incident, would also be arrested soon.

On January 24, the victim’s mother had attempted self-immolation in front of the vehicle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, alleging laxity by the police to find out the whereabouts of her daughter.

As the issue snowballed into a controversy, the police arrested Rajol Singh and sent him to judicial custody. During interrogation, he told police about his accomplice Suraj, a resident of Navagaon Hardoi, who also disclosed the location where the body was buried, said the police.

SP (Unnao) said Rajol Singh had called the victim near Hardoi bridge. He brought her to the ashram on a motorcycle, where Suraj was waiting for them. They took the woman to a room, where they allegedly strangled her to death with a rope, he said.

After the woman went missing on December 8, her mother alleged that her daughter had been kidnapped by the former minister’s son Rajol Singh. The mother also expressed apprehension of an untoward incident demanding action against the accused.

“I kept running from one place to other, but none heard or took action on my complaint,” she added. The police said Rajol Singh would be taken on remand to establish the motive of the murder.

The victim’s family refused to cremate the body at the cremation site –Chandan Ghat – saying that they did not believe in the autopsy findings.

According to sources, the post-mortem examination revealed several injury marks on the woman’s body, including one on the head apparently caused by a blunt object. Police officials were at the cremation site, trying to pacify the family members.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday targeted the Samajwadi Party and demanded that the state government must immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to ensure justice for the victim’s family.

“Recovery of the body of a Dalit woman in the SP leader’s field in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader about her abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim’s family,” she tweeted.

Commenting on the case, Union minister Anurag Thakur said: “This is a sad and unfortunate incident. The involvement of the SP leader in the incident shows the real face of the Samajwadi Party. No one would be spared. It is the BJP government that does justice.”