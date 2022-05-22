Mission Rozgar: Yogi govt mulling family card for each family

The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling making a family card of each family in the state, in a step towards fulfilling the promise of providing employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person in every family in the next five years. These cards are finally to be linked to the Aadhar card too. Experts are engaged in brainstorming over the idea, said a government spokesperson in a statement.

The scheme envisions employment for a member of every jobless family in the state and to improve its living conditions.

The family card will be made keeping the economic, social and employment status of the family. It will help the government identify and work towards providing employment or self-employment to members of those families whose economic status is low.

Since the process will take some time, the government has decided to consider the ration card of each family for the purpose in the meantime. Based on the assessment, the government will connect one member of each such family in the employment generation scheme of the government.

The statement said that Uttar Pradesh has recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9% as per the latest survey released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and now the government is striving to bring it down to zero by providing employment to at least one member of every family in the state.

Under ‘Mission Rozgar’, employment opportunities are being provided to the people of the state through various departments, institutions, and corporations. In the last five years, under various schemes of self-employment of the Yogi government, work has been done to connect about three crore people with employment, the statement said.