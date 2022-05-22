Mission Rozgar: Yogi govt mulling family card for each family
The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling making a family card of each family in the state, in a step towards fulfilling the promise of providing employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person in every family in the next five years. These cards are finally to be linked to the Aadhar card too. Experts are engaged in brainstorming over the idea, said a government spokesperson in a statement.
The scheme envisions employment for a member of every jobless family in the state and to improve its living conditions.
The family card will be made keeping the economic, social and employment status of the family. It will help the government identify and work towards providing employment or self-employment to members of those families whose economic status is low.
Since the process will take some time, the government has decided to consider the ration card of each family for the purpose in the meantime. Based on the assessment, the government will connect one member of each such family in the employment generation scheme of the government.
The statement said that Uttar Pradesh has recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9% as per the latest survey released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and now the government is striving to bring it down to zero by providing employment to at least one member of every family in the state.
Under ‘Mission Rozgar’, employment opportunities are being provided to the people of the state through various departments, institutions, and corporations. In the last five years, under various schemes of self-employment of the Yogi government, work has been done to connect about three crore people with employment, the statement said.
-
His passion rides on 550+ vintage two-wheelers
Pune: HKenjalekick-started a path to his hobby in 1982 and the journey till 2022 drives home a museum with over 550 vintage bikes, with 95% in running condition. Vinit Prabhakar Kenjale, businessman, of Parvati hills has his name in the 2018 Limca Book of Records for the largest collection of two–wheelers, with the oldest dating back to the 1930s. Kenjale said, “My hunger for collecting scooters will always remain alive.”
-
Centre should buy imported coal, provide it to states at prevailing CIL price: AIPEF
Lucknow: The All India Power Engineers' Federation has demanded that the Centre take the responsibility to import foreign coal on government- to- government basis since state generation companies are in no way responsible for the coal crisis which has resulted from lack of coordination among ministries concerned. “For the coal shortage resulting from policy lapses on the part of the Central government, states must not be penalized,” he said.
-
As KMC drags heels, 150 oldest and biggest tortoises die in Kanpur’s historic pond
The historic tortoise pond behind the famous Panki temple has been home to the oldest and biggest tortoises for ages. Unfortunately, the tortoises are falling prey to the utter neglect of Kanpur Municipal Corporation and are dying in large numbers. “Is there a way to save these tortoises? I have written a number of times to the authorities about this issue; they did not heed,” said Surendra Maithani, BJP MLA from Govindnagar.
-
Punjab DGP Bhawra reviews security arrangements ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar
Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra on Saturday held a meeting with senior officials of the Amritsar border range and reviewed security arrangements ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, cautioning them to avert any attempt aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony in the state. The DGP also directed the officials to intensify actions against terrorism, gangsters and drug menace in the border area.
-
Law suit seeking Shahi Idgah’s removal: Mathura court fixes July 20 as next date of hearing
Agra A fast-track court here has fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing in a suit related to the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from the land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple, filed by a disciple of Naga Baba last year, petitioner Gopal Baba, the petitioner's counsel said. The case (no. 658) was fixed for hearing on May 20 ( Friday) but lawyers abstained from work.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics