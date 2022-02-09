MNNIT to reopen in phases from March: Director

Newly appointed director of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Prof Rama Shanker Verma on Tuesday said state’s lone NIT would reopen and start welcoming students from first week of March, albeit in a phased manner. He said in light of the fast-declining Covid cases, the institute has already begun preparations in this direction so as to make safe conduct of offline classes.

Addressing media persons for the first time after formally taking charge as MNNIT director on February 7, prof Verma said with gradual reopening of the campus, students would also get permission to reside in their allotted hostels.

Following outbreak of the pandemic, the institute at that time being headed by prof Rajeev Tripathi was forced to call off offline classes and had asked students to also vacate the hostels near Holi in March 2020.

The institute did run online classes for students from time to time and later even partially allowed PhD and select batches of MTech students on the campus in August 2021 but following resurgence of Covid-19 was forced to again shift to online mode of teaching.

“Entry to the campus will be given first to BTech and MTech final year students as well as PhD scholars so that their research work does not get affected any further,” he added. Prof Verma also shared his roadmap to take the institute towards excellence in teaching and research besides helping it make a mark on the global level.

He said ensuring quality research work on the campus will be one of his top priorities. “This will also lead to a jump in the institute’s ranking,” he added. Apart from this, he said in today’s era where demand for eco-friendly vehicles is greatly being felt and the government is also encouraging people to embrace them, the institute would undertake research work to develop technologies and strive to improve existing e-vehicles in India, especially by improving their charging mechanism.

Besides including modern research as a part of teaching, prof Verma said soon new employment-oriented courses will also be started by the institute for the benefit of the youngsters so that the students coming out from here can bag better paying jobs. “We will take help of our large network of alumni spread across the world for this,” he said.

A noted expert of molecular biology, genomics, immunology, and cell biology prof Verma till now was serving as a professor in the department of biotechnology of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras in Chennai. He hails from Asothar village of Fatehpur district of UP. Prof Verma did his BSc from Ewing Christian College, a constituent college of Allahabad University, in 1975 and then completed MSc in Biochemistry from Allahabad University in 1977.