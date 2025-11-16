MNNIT-incubated startup launches homegrown alumni networking platform

A startup incubated at the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad has developed and launched a fully indigenous alumni networking platform conceptualised, designed and built entirely in India. Ashutosh Mishra, assistant professor at MNNIT, said it’s a movement to bring people together through shared purpose and common roots. (For representation)

According to its creators, the platform is the first of its kind in the country and aims to foster meaningful professional and personal connections among alumni of various institutions.

“Even in its Phase-I version, it is more than a networking tool; it’s a movement to bring people together through shared purpose and common roots,” said Ashutosh Mishra, assistant professor at MNNIT’s applied mechanics department.

“Through this platform, we are building a community that represents the collective strength of individuals from India and across the world, contributing directly to personal and professional growth through intelligent networking. Built on Indian values and powered by AI, this homegrown innovation helps users reconnect with classmates, colleagues and professionals, fostering genuine, relationship-driven connections rather than need-driven ones with unknown individuals,” he added.

The platform also eliminates the need for separate alumni networks for UG, PG and other categories. By signing up on www.alumns.com, users are guided by an intelligent algorithm that prompts them to connect with seniors, juniors, classmates, college peers and colleagues. The portal also enables features such as job searches through verified connections, and creating and posting event updates directly. The platform further supports job searching, professional development and event organisation, while allowing employers and institutions to discover potential talent based on specific expertise.