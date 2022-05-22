Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mobile of KGMU doctor’s wife hacked

On Thursday, an unknown user hacked the mobile phone of the wife of a King George Medical University (KGMU) doctor and sent messages to her contacts asking for financial assistance, police officials said.
Dr Agarwal mentioned in the FIR that the unknown mobile user hacked her wife’s mobile following which the incoming calls to her number were blocked. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on May 22, 2022 09:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The mobile phone of a King George Medical University (KGMU) doctor’s wife was hacked by an unknown user and messages were sent to her contacts seeking financial help on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Sunday. He said the doctor has lodged an FIR against an unknown mobile user with Wazirganj police station in this connection on Friday.

According to the police, the incident happened with the wife of Dr Avinash Agarwal, the resident of KGMU faculty flats on Jagat Narain Road in Wazirganj. Dr Agarwal mentioned in the FIR that the unknown mobile user hacked her wife’s mobile following which the incoming calls to her number were blocked. He said the WhatsApp instant messaging applications of her number were also blocked.

He said the hacker has sent messages to contacts of her wife seeking financial help as she had landed in some deep trouble. He said he came to know about this when some of their common contacts called him up and crosschecked the message seeking financial help.

He said the incoming calls to the mobile number were restored when he approached the telecom service provider and informed about the blocking of incoming calls. The police have registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud and 66-D Information Technology act in the matter.

