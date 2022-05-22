Mobile of KGMU doctor’s wife hacked
The mobile phone of a King George Medical University (KGMU) doctor’s wife was hacked by an unknown user and messages were sent to her contacts seeking financial help on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Sunday. He said the doctor has lodged an FIR against an unknown mobile user with Wazirganj police station in this connection on Friday.
According to the police, the incident happened with the wife of Dr Avinash Agarwal, the resident of KGMU faculty flats on Jagat Narain Road in Wazirganj. Dr Agarwal mentioned in the FIR that the unknown mobile user hacked her wife’s mobile following which the incoming calls to her number were blocked. He said the WhatsApp instant messaging applications of her number were also blocked.
He said the hacker has sent messages to contacts of her wife seeking financial help as she had landed in some deep trouble. He said he came to know about this when some of their common contacts called him up and crosschecked the message seeking financial help.
He said the incoming calls to the mobile number were restored when he approached the telecom service provider and informed about the blocking of incoming calls. The police have registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud and 66-D Information Technology act in the matter.
Army recruitment scam accused held in Bihar
UP anti-terror squad on Saturday arrested a wanted accused, suspected to have been recruited to Gorkha regiments of Indian army through forged documents in 2015-16, from Bihar, said senior ATS officials here on Sunday. They said the racket involved in getting recruitment of Nepali nationals using force domicile certificates and identity proofs was unearthed after the mastermind behind a recruitment racket Chandra Bahadur Khatri by the UP ATS in October 2017.
Prayagraj: Tech-savvy vehicle lifter gang busted, six held
Joint teams of Civil Lines and Colonelganj police arrested six members of the gang and recovered two dozen stolen motorcycles from their possession worth over ₹20 lakh, officials said. Civil Lines police first detained Arjun Singh of Koraon, Indra Bahadur Pal and Vijay and recovered 15 stolen bikes. Nine more bikes were recovered among which 6 were found from Manish Kumar of Industrial Area automobile workshop in the Naini area.
Noida man performed ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ car stunt, arrested
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced on Sunday they have arrested a man who was seen on a video performing a stunt on a road in Noida. “Sector 113 police arrested a youth for performing dangerous stunts on cars and bikes. The vehicles used in stunts were seized as well,” Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, informed on its Twitter handle.
Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO moved to GMSH-16
A day after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg ordered the transfer of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Health and Wellness Centre, Sector 33, the officer was moved to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, with immediate effect on Sunday. As per government rules, senior medical officers are posted at civil hospitals or district hospitals while the HWCs are handled by medical officers.
Removed from post, Rubina Khanum resigns from Samajwadi Party
A day after being removed from Rubina's post of city unit president of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, Rubina Khanum resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party for not being allowed to speak in 'national interest'. Known for her controversial statements, Khanum had recently spoken on Gyanvapi Mosque issue in Varanasi. I could not have expected more from Samajwadi Party. “She is free to leave the party as it does not matter,” added the district unit president for SP, Aligarh, Girish Yadav.
