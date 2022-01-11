Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Model code in force: Over 9 lakh posters, banners and hoardings removed across UP
While 7,32,186 publicity items removed from govt properties, 2,28,296 publicity items removed from private properties; 6,588 litres liquor worth 15.58 lakh confiscated by excise dept in statewide drive
Municipal workers in Lucknow remove hoardings by UP government, according to the model code of conduct, following the announcement of UP Assembly election.. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Over 9 lakh (9,60,482) political campaign items such as posters, banners, hoardings, etc were removed from government and private establishments across the state with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force after announcement of election schedule for 403 assembly seats, said UP chief electoral officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla.

While 7,32,186 publicity items were removed from government properties, 2,28,296 publicity items were removed from private properties. Wall writings, posters, banners and other material were also removed, he said.

Action was taken in 38,891 cases of wall writings on government properties, 3,42,907 posters, 2,30,987 banners and 1,19,401 other cases in various districts. In the case of private properties, action was taken in 19,615 cases of wall writings, 1,14,688 posters, 58,769 banners and 35,224 other cases, he added.

The chief electoral officer said law and order system had been implemented effectively for peaceful polling while action was being taken by enforcement agencies including police, income tax, excise and narcotics departments. Till Monday, 10,007 licensed arms had been deposited with the police department, nine licenses were confiscated and four licenses cancelled.

Similarly, while taking preventive action under various sections of the IPC and CrPC, the police arrested 28,474 people and non-bailable warrants issued against 335 people.

The excise department confiscated 6,588 litres liquor worth 15.58 lakh in the statewide drive, said Shukla.

