Model code of conduct enforced in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The district administration on Saturday enforced the model code of conduct, soon after the Election Commission of India announced the election dates.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said it would be ensured that the code of conduct was implemented properly. The city that would go to poll on February 23, witnessed political banner\poster removal drive in several places.

“With the ECI’s announcement of assembly polls, model code of conduct has been enforced in the city with immediate effect. It would be ensured that the code of conduct is strictly enforced, ”the DM’s order read.

In the order, district magistrate Abhishek Prakash further said that legal action would be initiated against those found violating the code of conduct.

The DM, while highlighting the statistics, said polling would take place at 1526 polling centres that would have around 4018 polling booths. Not more than 1250 voters would cast their vote at the polling booths. This would give a hassle-free experience to the voters. The DM said that special arrangements would be made for the aged voters and the Covid-infected voters would be given postal ballot facility to cast their vote. The maximum expenditure limit for the candidates was ₹40 lakhs, he said, adding there would be no road shows, bike rallies or other rallies till January 15.

There was a poster removal drive in several areas, including Qaiserbagh, under which banners of several political parties were removed.

On the enforcement of model code of conduct, Lucknow Commissioner of Police, DK Thakur said the city police, with the help of the district administration, had started ensuring compliance with model code of conduct as soon as it was enforced. He said the police were getting all political hoardings and posters put up across the city removed and guidelines related to the model code of conduct would be strictly enforced. He said the police station in charges had been told to remain vigilant in their areas to ensure no law-and-order problem erupted.