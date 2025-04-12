Modern hostel for working women to come up in Prayagraj soon

Working women in Prayagraj can soon look forward to safe, comfortable, and well-equipped accommodation at an affordable cost. A modern working women’s hostel, the first of its kind in the region, is set to be constructed in Naini at an estimated cost of ₹24.98 crore, courtesy of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC). Design of the proposed working women’s hostel in Naini. (HT photo)

According to officials associated with the project, construction of the 63-room hostel, which will be spacious enough to accommodate 120 women, is scheduled to begin next month (May). The Construction and Design Services (C&DS) Division of Jal Nigam has been designated as the implementing agency for the project.

C&DS project manager Rohit Kumar Rana said the construction work will commence on May 15. “The hostel will offer residential facilities for 120 women and is being developed as a G+2 structure (ground floor plus two storeys), featuring 57 double-bed rooms and six single-bed rooms. Separate rooms will also be available for visiting relatives,” he said, adding the hostel will be built at a cost of ₹24.98 crore.

PMC additional commissioner Deependra Yadav said the hostel will provide safe, economical, and better accommodation options for women employed in the city. “An indoor gym and a badminton hall will also be constructed as per the approved plans,” he said, adding a multi-purpose hall is also planned within the hostel for hosting events and programmes, along with a pantry to cater to the residents’ food requirements.

“The most notable feature of the hostel will be its robust security arrangements. Entry will be based on access cards, with CCTV cameras installed at every corner and monitored from a central control room. Security guards with verified backgrounds will also be deployed as per the plan,” officials said.