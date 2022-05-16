Modi imparts governance, people-connect lessons to Uttar Pradesh ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a lesson or two in governance and people-connect to ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government in an interaction with them at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence at 5-Kalidas Marg here on Monday.

Modi, who reached the chief minister’s residence a little after 7pm, remained at Kalidas Marg for more than two hours. He had a close interaction on various issues besides attending the dinner that Yogi hosted.

Greeting the prime minister, the chief minister said in a tweet, “Warm welcome and greetings to you in the city of Sheshavtar Lord Shri Laxmanji in Lucknow.”

Those aware of the developments said the prime minister gave his ‘mantra’ of governance and people connect to the ministers to bring about further improvement in the government’s functioning. He got feedback about various government schemes.

The ministers shared their experiences about the functioning of their departments, implementation of government schemes and the feedback they got during the tours to districts in all the 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

“PM spoke to the ministers while ministers also spoke briefly to the prime minister about functioning of their departments,” said a senior officer.

Yogi had set up 18 Groups of Ministers (GoMs) to tour districts under 18 divisions. The GoMs have recently completed their tours. The ministers also briefed the PM about their experiences during these tours.

Besides the ministers, Yogi and each of two deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are also undertaking tours to 25 of the 75 districts of the state.

Uttar Pradesh has a 52-member council of ministers. All of them were asked to remain present at the CM’s residence for the meeting and the dinner. PM also posed for a picture with the ministers on the occasion.

This was the PM’s second visit to the CM’s residence, the previous one was on June 20, 2017 in Yogi’s first tenure.

The PM’s interaction with the ministers comes about two years before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The move is being linked to BJP’s stepped-up efforts to reach out to the people ahead of the polls.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha. Prime Minister represents Varanasi.

A number of large hoardings were put up all along route from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow to the chief minister’s residence here. Special lights comprising three colours of the national flag adorned both sides of the road, giving a festive look.

“We don’t want to comment on PM’s meeting with ministers. The Uttar Pradesh government should work for the welfare of people instead of holding such events to catch the people’s attention,” Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

“This is a routine exercise. PM is closely associated with Uttar Pradesh and his guidance for bringing about improvement in the government’s functioning is important,” said an Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesman Avnish Tyagi.

“This is a good beginning. He should guide the ministers to achieve the goal of good governance. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are inching close and so his visit becomes more significant,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

Earlier, governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomed the chief minister at the airport. PM went straight to the chief minister’s residence from the airport.

VVIP VISITORS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a direct interaction with the ministers of Yogi government for the first time on Monday, had attended a dinner that chief minister Yogi Adityanath hosted in honour of PM on June 20, 2017.

President Ram Nath Kovind had visited the CM’s residence after being declared the BJP candidate for President’s post. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also visited the CM’s residence on January 24, 2018.

