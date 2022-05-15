Modi to visit Kushinagar and Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kushinagar and Lucknow on Monday, besides paying obeisance at Lord Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In Lucknow, he will have an interaction with UP ministers at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence.

Modi is likely to talk about good governance with the ministers on the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Each of the ministers will be given a couple of minutes to talk to the PM about their respective work.

UP’s ministers have recently concluded their visits to all the 18 divisions of the state. The PM’s interaction with the ministers may also centre on the progress of implementation of development programmes/schemes at the grassroots levels in various districts/divisions.

Earlier in the day, Modi will arrive at the Kushinagar airport around 9am and then fly to Lumbini, Nepal, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. During his Nepal visit, Modi is set to meet his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for bilateral talks.

“I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha’s birth,” Modi said in a statement. Lumbini is known as the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

From Lumbini, he will fly back to Kushinagar around 4pm. Soon, after will participate in a programme organised at Mahanirvana Stupa, Kushinagar. From Kushinagar, he is expected to reach Lucknow around 6pm.

From the Lucknow airport, Modi will drive straight to 5, Kalidas Marg, the chief minister’s residence where Yogi will host a dinner for the PM. Governor Anandiben Patel, both the deputy chief ministers and all the ministers are scheduled to be present on the occasion. After dinner, Modi will leave for Delhi around 9.30pm, said a state government official.

Two days before, all ministers were asked to undergo RT-PCR test as part of the Covid safety protocol.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already reviewed preparations both in Kushinagar and Lucknow for the PM’s visit. Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi reviewed security and related arrangements.

Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur and district magistrate Abhishek Prakash had a look at security arrangements from Lucknow airport to the CM’s residence.

STATE CAPITAL DECKED UP

The district administration and the Lucknow Nagar Nigam have decked up the state capital for the PM’s visit. All the major roads and crossings have been cleaned, decorated with potted plants and lit with LED festoon lights.