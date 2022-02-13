Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi-Yogi pair has done wonders: Union minister

Union heavy industries minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey said here on Sunday that the pair of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi had done wonders by ensuring all-round development of the country and the state.
(HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Union heavy industries minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey said here on Sunday that the Yogi government made the UP second largest economy of the country by ensuring speedy development in the state in the past five years. The income of the people also increased under the Yogi government and the state was successful in achieving the target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. UP did a very good job in Covid management which was appreciated even abroad, he said.

Talking to the media at the party’s media centre here, Pandey said the Yogi government ensured speedy development in UP and made it second largest economy of the country. Yogi government took the state out of the ‘bimaru’ category. “Today the people of the state are getting the direct benefits of all the schemes of the central and state governments,” he said.

He alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had even surpassed his father SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in giving tickets and protection to criminals. “Check the list of their candidates, everything will be clear,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, including the SP, Pandey alleged that they were in the habit of living a leisurely and luxurious life. “They have nothing to do with the plight of the people, whereas the double engine government of the BJP has set new dimensions of development. It has given home to every poor person, bread for two times, gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme and is also giving plenty of electricity,” he said.

Pandey said that criminals were trembling in the rule of the Yogi Government in the state.

He said that the pair of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi had done wonders by ensuring all-round development of the country and the state. Under the leadership of Yogi, BJP was going to form the government again in the state with a thumping majority, he said.

