Money meant for the poor coming out of walls: UP CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP government freed the land grabbed by mafias and criminals and was using them for constructing houses for the poor. On the raid on the premises of a Kanpur-based perfume businessman, he said, “The money meant for the poor, which was embezzled during previous government is now coming out of the walls. The perfume launched is not giving fragrance but it is now giving stench.”

The CM expressed these views while addressing a gathering in Prayagraj on Sunday. He was in Sangam city to lay the foundation of 75 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on a piece of land that was freed from the illegal possession of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed in Lukarganj area of the city.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated various government schemes for Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts. In Prayagraj, he inaugurated schemes worth ₹157.78 crore. This included inauguration of eight schemes worth ₹89.60 crore and stone laying of 23 projects worth ₹68.18 crore. The CM also gave benefits of different schemes to 25 beneficiaries and handed over e-tricycle to five differently-abled people.

Addressing a gathering at the ground near Khusru Bagh, the CM said mafias and criminals were active during previous government and grabbed land and extorted money from businessmen. Before 2017, funds allotted for development works and schemes for the poor in Uttar Pradesh were embezzled, he added.

“The BJP government has zero tolerance policy towards corruption and crime but in previous government grabbing lands of poor, extortion, kidnappings, embezzlement of money for development works was common. The government bulldozer is now active and houses are being built on lands freed from mafias,” the CM said.

“The state was run by mafias and witnessed riots in previous government but now not a single riot occurred during the BJP rule. The mafias and their henchmen used to harass people in Prayagraj and even torture and abduct their children for grabbing their land,” he added.

He said people had experienced the difference between Kumbh-2013 and Kumbh-2019. The Kumbh-2013 witnessed chaos, stampede and filth while Kumbh-2019 was well organised and magnificent, Yogi said.

The CM said that Prayagraj will be the “justice capital” as the national law university had been proposed for the Sangam city. “BJP is working for development of the state and new airports, highways and even waterways have come up. Besides other schemes, the government is giving free tablets and smart phones to the youth,” he added.

The BJP government helped the poor during the lockdowns when the pandemic was at its peak but leaders and workers of other parties were in “home quarantine” and were opposing the vaccination drive. Due to massive efforts of the government, 19.25 crore people in the state had been vaccinated so far, the CM said.

UP cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the mafia who used to grab land and terrorise people in Prayagraj had been sent to rot in jail in Gujarat. Referring to the infamous “Madrasa incident’ of Kareli area in which two Muslim girls of a Madrasa were allegedly gang-raped, Singh said, “The mafias who were active in Prayagraj were not loyal to even their own society and religion. They gangraped the innocent girls but were not punished. The case will be reopened if the BJP government returns to power. The mafias and their henchmen tortured the children of Pasi and Pal families in Dhumanganj area for grabbing their land. The government has freed 200 bighas of land from mafias which will now be used for housing the poor.” On January 17, 2007, two girls of Madrasa Jamia Al Saalihat Islamia were allegedly gang-raped.

CM attends Kayastha Pathshala event

The chief minister also attended a function marking the commencement of 150th year of the establishment of “Kayastha Pathshala” at KP community hall of the city. “Be it an individual of organisation, no one can prosper unless values and traditions are protected,” he said on the occasion. He also remembered former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, Swami Vivekanand, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and their contribution.

He also remembered country’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad and how he used to come for “Kalpvas” during Magh Mela in Prayagraj and how he attended a function for revamping Somnath temple despite the then government’s opposition. “Today two ideologies are working in the country. One wants to forget its values and traditions but the other wants progress but at the same time protecting the traditions and values”.