Monkeypox scare: Kashi health dept issues advisory to foreign returnees
The Varanasi health department has issued an advisory asking people who have returned from Monkeypox-affected countries to inform the department.
Chief medical officer of Varanasi Dr Sandeep Choudhary said that if anyone has come from any country where cases of Monkeypox have been reported, during the last 21 days, they should immediately inform the health department. Besides, the information about the persons who came in contact with the returnee should also be given. Their health will be monitored by the health workers, he added.
He said that in case anyone is suffering from rashes or blisters on their bodies, they should contact a doctor immediately.
He further added that information about the patient, if any comes to the fore, should be given to the district nodal officer (District Surveillance Officer) of IDSP and on idspvaranasi@gmail.com mail. All infection control measures should be followed while treating such patients.
Health workers will inform returnees of prevention measures and will record those details, for which a proforma has also been prepared by the health department, CMO said.
He informed that Monkeypox can spread from animals to humans or from person to person.
Based on the available information, no confirmed patient of Monkeypox has been reported in India so far, said the CMO. But given the severity of this disease, the health department is in an alert mode.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
