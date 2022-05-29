Monkeypox scare: Kashi health dept issues advisory to foreign returnees

The Varanasi health department has issued an advisory asking people who have returned from Monkeypox-affected countries to inform the department.

Chief medical officer of Varanasi Dr Sandeep Choudhary said that if anyone has come from any country where cases of Monkeypox have been reported, during the last 21 days, they should immediately inform the health department. Besides, the information about the persons who came in contact with the returnee should also be given. Their health will be monitored by the health workers, he added.

He said that in case anyone is suffering from rashes or blisters on their bodies, they should contact a doctor immediately.

He further added that information about the patient, if any comes to the fore, should be given to the district nodal officer (District Surveillance Officer) of IDSP and on idspvaranasi@gmail.com mail. All infection control measures should be followed while treating such patients.

Health workers will inform returnees of prevention measures and will record those details, for which a proforma has also been prepared by the health department, CMO said.

He informed that Monkeypox can spread from animals to humans or from person to person.

Based on the available information, no confirmed patient of Monkeypox has been reported in India so far, said the CMO. But given the severity of this disease, the health department is in an alert mode.