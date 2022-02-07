More Covid patients recover, active cases dip in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: With 7,117 more patients recovering from the Covid-19 infection on Sunday, the total number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh has reduced to 28,156, similar to the level on June 2, 2021 when it was 28,694 cases, showing a fast declining trend in last 10 days.

Meanwhile, the state reported 2,779 new Covid cases and 15 deaths during the day. “In all, 1, 78,355 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and 2,779 of them tested positive. Till now the state has tested 10, 06, 21,110 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

“The total number of people who recovered from Covid reached 19, 93,043, including 7,117 who recovered in the past 24-hours. There are 28,156 active cases in the state,” said Prasad.

According to the data from the state health department, Hardoi, Varanasi, Chandauli, Balia and Lucknow reported two deaths each. Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Gonda and Basti reported one death each.

Among the districts reporting new Covid cases, Lucknow reported 365 cases, Prayagraj 83, Jhansi 200, Gautam Buddha Nagar 119, Varanasi 135, Lakhimpur-Khiri 119, Ghaziabad 97, Rae Bareily 65 and Meerut 50 while Balrampur and Etah reported one case each.

“Lucknow has till now reported a total 2, 92,400 Covid cases, including 2,678 deaths and 4,513 active cases under treatment,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

The two Covid patients who died included a 65-year-old man suffering from acute kidney injury, admitted to Apollomedics hospital after testing positive for Covid, and the other patient was 51-year-old woman admitted to PGI. She was suffering with diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The woman was a resident of Prayagraj.

Among the areas reporting new cases included Chinhat with 87 cases, Aliganj 83, Alambagh 25, Indira Nagar 45 and Sarojini Nagar 25. State recovery rate was at 97.48% while in Lucknow the recovery rate was 97.54%. So far, the UP has administered a total 26,90,92,331 doses of Covid vaccine to eligible people.

